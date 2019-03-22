Best News Ever: Hyderabad Ranked Best City To Live In India For Fifth Year In A Row

There is more to Hyderabad than its biryani. For people who are planning to arrive in Hyderabad in style, we have awesome news for you. According to Mercer’s Quality of Living rankings 2019, Hyderabad is ranked as the best city to live in India, for the fifth year in a row. Ranked at 143 in the world, it has left behind cities like Chennai, Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, by keeping up the quality of living consistently. This survey is usually conducted taking factors like quality of living including political and social environment, economic environment, socio-cultural environment, medical and health considerations, education, public services, housing etc. into the measure.

If you’re wondering what else our city offers, let us help you with that. We’re easygoing – hang out with us for a moment and you’re our amigo already. Our cost of living doesn’t burn a hole in our pocket and cool new things like Ikea and large tech companies are establishing themselves in our city. Add the new Metro Rails scene to that, our travel woes are sorted too. Luckily for us, we have no painful traffic. And let’s be honest – we have the greatest biryani and we’re sure we come first in the world in biryani rankings.

Now you know why Hyderabadis refuse to build a home outside the city.

This report was first published in the Times Of India. You can read the full report here.