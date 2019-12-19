Ikat Jumpsuits, Bright Knot Dresses & Jackets: Pop Goes Our Heart For This Label

When high street fashion comes in the form of ikat, who can ever resist? Those were my exact thoughts when I spotted Elore at a flea market. The ikat jumpsuits and flouncy tops caught my eye, and I love how the label creates contemporary fusion wear with Indian textiles. The designer and founder, Shristy Kumari, graduated from NIFT and worked with popular fashion designers before floating Elore. And she completely intends to bring more Indian textiles and handloom into the play. The entire clothing line is bright but manages to be minimalistic and easy on eyes. For instance, the peplum jackets and the knot dresses have one significant pattern that stands out. Got a thing for culottes? Find them under the hood. With back knot dresses, bias dresses in the picture, Elore pretty much fills our Summer wardrobe. The label is in the process of creating festive wear and comfy casuals, and if don't want to shop online, it has opened its workshop doors for you! Priced between INR 1,500-4,000, these outfits can also be ordered to made too. Makes life simpler, eh?