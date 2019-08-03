Hoarders Of Art Supplies, This Store In Hitech City Is Made Up Of Dreams

Are you a hoarder of art supplies? Surely you would have checked out Itsy Bitsy in Jubilee Hills. They've now opened up a new outlet in Jubilee Enclave, Hitech City, and we're giving you all the sweet reasons to check out. DIY enthusiasts, this store is your legit blessing in disguise. Their collection boasts of kits for sculptors, bakers, artists, and designers. With products like wood carving materials, modelling tools, cake decoration sets, quilling kits, and calligraphy sets, you're sorted. What more, you ask? All the usual (but essential) suspects like canvas boards, easels, acrylic/water paints and paint brushes shall be found. If you're interested in making kitschy jewellery, check out their collection of colourful beads, chains, and charms. Plus, if you're all about journal entries, they have stickers, washi tapes, chipboards, quirky mini embellishments.