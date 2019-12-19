Ladies, This Budget Store In Gachibowli Is A Chikankari Heaven

What do you do when you are surrounded by aisles and aisles of Chikankari kurtas, tops, dress materials, dupattas, and more? You go a little crazy, don't you? That's exactly what happened to us when we found ourselves at Jaiswal Clothing. This is a new store in 'The Indian Bazaar' section of Sarath City Capital Mall. This entire bazaar is set up in a street market style, reminding you of Meena Bazaar, and it has plenty of artisans and homegrown labels selling their products. Jaiswal Clothing handles the designing and manufacturing of its pieces in Lucknow and they source all the products from their factory. From readymades to ready-to-stitch, they've got quite a loot for you to splurge on. We went a little weak in the knees for their anarkali kurtas in yellows and sky blues, but the summer season demands some cotton pieces too. Looking for a certain design that you've eyed on a Bollywood diva? No problem, for the store can get you an exact replica. You can, in fact, pair your kurtas with palazzos that come with Chikankari work and they are lovely! So, get here and grab all those pinks and whites off the aisle. The price range across the store begins at INR 799 and they are yet to bring in a lot more stock. Don't forget to bargain a little, though.