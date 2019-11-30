Desi & Quirky: This Hidden Gem Of A Store In Sultan Bazar Is A Must Go For All Bag Lovers

For nostalgia sake, if you want to get yourself a bag that all our grannies had, those cotton ones with embroidery on them, head to JP Handlooms near Sultan Bazar. It's a tiny shop which we bet you have missed multiple times passing by that road. Packed without an inch of space with bags in different sizes, you're sure to find the exact one your grannie had. Looking for very desi looking wallets? They have it. Planning an international holiday? Get a beautiful handloom handbag and represent. They also have lunch bags, jholas, potlis, clutches, and sling bags with traditional circular patterns and beadwork. They're made locally, so you can give them a bulk order for return gifts, too. The bags start at INR 80, and they're sturdy with internal compartments. We also found cutesy coin purses and phone purses, so check them out too.