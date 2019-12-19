Chase Sunset & Butterflies At This Secunderabad Park That Has Tabla Seats & Treehouses

Walk underneath a natural canopy and feel like you're in a Bollywood movie, or chase butterflies at Kandlakoya Oxygen Park. This park is anything but regular with its many sections for picnic lovers, children, fitness enthusiasts, and just about anyone who wants to spend some quiet time amidst nature. You will find tabla-shaped seats and tables, gazebos where you can set your brunch spread, an outdoor classroom, and a play section for all the kiddies here on a school visit, a tree house to chill in, and selfie points ranging from a butterfly to a tree monster that will pose with you. There is also a special butterfly park with a variety of flowering plants.

Fitness enthusiasts, get here for some fresh air and undisturbed yoga sessions. You can also meditate next to the Buddha statue and clear your mind. For those who love having an adrenaline rush, there is a zip line rope that you can ride on for just INR 50. The park also has a small pond and a bridge — which make a scenic spot for shoots. Open on all days, you can either take a walking pass (INR 100 per month), or a visiting pass (INR 20 for adults, and INR 15 for kids) and enjoy all that the park has to offer until 6pm, when it closes.