Rock Ranbir Kapoor's Channa Mereya Look With Beautiful Pagadis From This Abids Store

Tucked in a lane behind Payal Footwear, King's Pagadi Makers is difficult to locate and it's tiny too. However, you will find an array of eye-popping turbans at the entrance and be glad you made your way here. From a classic pink, cotton pagadi to a more regal one done up with fancy stones, they have it all. Think Jodhpuri turbans in colours like gold, red, off-white; Bandhej patterned pagadis, tissue pagadis which are rather modern & chic, and find them at this store. These will fit any groom who wants to look grand, but not go over the top. If you do want to get something off-beat, you can also request for a Peshawari turban here. They take bulk orders for your entire shaadi squad to look no less than the who's who of Bollywood, and do customisations as well. The prices for these start at INR 800.

While here, check out their range of sherwanis to rock the turbans with. They're quite decent with simple traditional designs, and in classy colours like black and maroon.