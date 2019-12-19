Let Your Pup Swim, Play & Run Free At This Bone-Shaped Dog Park In Kondapur

Labelled as the country's first exclusive Dog Park, this place launched only in September. However, it has been a breath of fresh air for people from across the city who gather here every morning and evening with their doggos. We were here on a Sunday morning and were pretty impressed with the wall art of Dalmatians, Golden Retrievers, Labradors and other breeds that deck the walls of the park. The park, in itself, is shaped like a bone and has a splash pool, a walking track, dog training and exercise equipment, an amphitheater and a loo cafe as well. There are separate enclosures for big doggos and small ones to ensure the comfort of both humans and dogs. Sit at the amphitheatre or on a bone-shaped bench & enjoy dog shows and training sessions that take place here. There's a gazebo for days when it's too sunny, or simply to sit back and read a book while your pooch has his share of fun. The entrance fee is just INR 20 per adult and INR 2 per kid. So, whether you already have a pupper or are planning to adopt one — you can interact with pet owners, vets, and trainers at this park and then make a decision.