Jeedipappu Chicken Pakoda To Mokka Jonna Wada: Eat Up Authentic Dishes

Thoranalu, Telugu music, and authentic Telugu dishes, Krishnapatnam is a new restaurant in Jubilee Hills. Smacked in the same building as By The Bottle and President Dhaba, this one is all about nostalgia. Step in and you'll find wall art of Tholu Bommalata, lampshades with Mandala art. With swings for seating, dining is all the more fun. We started our meal with Mokka Jonna Wada (wadas made from corn) which was served with tangy mango pickle. We polished off those wadas and saved some chutney to eat it with our rice. We went for Andhra Chilli Chicken, next which served its purpose of tasting every bit authentic and spicy. Keep that bottle of water close, we say! We were served a hearty meal of thali next, which came with coriander chutney, poori, two types of dal, rasam, dessert, papad, pakoda, majjiga pulusu. The quantity is enough to keep your belly full. While you are at it, don't you forget to pair your meal with a Nimma Soda (lemon soda). Walk into a food coma, right there!