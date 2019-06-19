Drop By This New Traditional Restaurant For Authentic Telugu Cuisine

Looking for some authentic Telugu cuisine in the midst of Hyderabad. Then definitely you must head to the newly launched place called Krishnapatnam. Ambience: Talking about ambience, the restaurant is very spacious and can easily accommodate around 80 pax. There are normal seating as well as swing seating which is a unique style. The art on the walls is another plus point to the place with all the local paintings and arts. If you want to have special private seating, they even have the privilege of that one too, a table which can accommodate 2 people. Food: Let's see what they have in store for us We had started with Chicken soup which was okayish with adding Indian taste to it. The texture was good. Next, we had Kerala style mutton soup, which was tangy in taste but the spiciness can be felt later. A few mutton chunks could be added in it. Texture wise it's perfect. APPETIZERS:- For appetizers, we had Andhra Chilly Chicken which was apt in the spice meter & texture as well. The chicken was tender enough and soft as well. Miryala Kodi Vepudu tender chicken marinated well in Indian masala with pepper in it & sauteed well until the texture has become thick enough and topped up with fried cashew nuts as well. It was amazing. Mamsam Vepudu tender mutton marinated with Indian masala and roasted well. The hinge of sweetness comes from the onion paste used into it. Next item was Gongura mamsam which was having a greater stake of Gongura in it to make it tangy & spicy enough. It was good. Next, we had Korameenu fry, Korameenu fish cut into julienne marinated with spice masala & deep-fried until it becomes golden brown & crunchy. We also had Royyala Vepudu which was also good with spicy level high. After all the spicy appetizers we had, we had some refreshing mocktails. Mocktails were ok. There are some minor tweaks in it. MAIN COURSE:- For the Main course, we had Chettinad Chicken, Telangana Mutton Curry, Tomato Aalugadda Royalu. Chettinad Chicken spicy level was mild. I felt a hint of coconut oil in the dish. Pepper flavour was also a little bit dominating the dish. The chicken was tender & juicy. Telangana Mutton Curry tasted good with a spice level as a medium. Tomato Aalugadda Royalu was also good with a combination of potato & prawns which went well. Kheema biryani was a little bit dry but tasted good with all the spices in it. Kodi Vepudu Pulao is a big disappointment, needs a major rework. It was tasting like tadka rice with chicken in it. DESSERTS:- For desserts, we had Channa toast tasted good which was soft enough. Malai Sandwich was also good but can be better. Mayabhog was good with all the fresh-cut fruits in it with a refreshing feel once you have it.