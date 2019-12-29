LBB X Dhi Artspace: Sign Up For Collagraphy Workshop

LBB is back with another #LBBWeekendOfAwesome and this time with a fun printmaking workshop. In collaboration with Dhi Artspace, we are conducting a collagraphy workshop for three days staring from December 27 (Friday). Collagraphs are an accessible, affordable and environmentally friendly printmaking technique that can produce really exciting results. In this workshop you will learn each stage of the process as you make your own print with the help and guidance of artist. It is suitable for anyone interested in art or who wants to expand their printmaking repertoire- no experience necessary, but certainly a great technique for any printmaker to incorporate into their work.

So, join us for this workshop and learn all the key skills required to print your own collagraph prints.