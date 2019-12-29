LBB X Dhi Artspace: Sign Up For Collagraphy Workshop

Hosted By LBB Events
img-gallery-featured

Collagraphy Workshop At Dhi Artspace

₹ 2000 only

Fri - Sun | 27-29 Dec, 2019

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
Dhi Artspace

Address: 7-1/54/2-C, Ground Floor, Near Kanya Gurukul School, Ameerpet, Hyderabad

image-map-default

What's Happening?

LBB is back with another #LBBWeekendOfAwesome and this time with a fun printmaking workshop. In collaboration with Dhi Artspace, we are conducting a collagraphy workshop for three days staring from December 27 (Friday). Collagraphs are an accessible, affordable and environmentally friendly printmaking technique that can produce really exciting results. In this workshop you will learn each stage of the process as you make your own print with the help and guidance of artist. It is suitable for anyone interested in art or who wants to expand their printmaking repertoire- no experience necessary, but certainly a great technique for any printmaker to incorporate into their work.

So, join us for this workshop and learn all the key skills required to print your own collagraph prints.

How’s the venue?

Founded in October 2014 by Bhargavi Gundala (an artist herself), Dhi Artspace is a contemporary gallery that organises exhibitions, workshops, talks and many other art-related activities. It not only serves as a platform for exhibitions but also as a meeting point for artists, students as well as art-lovers. You can read about the gallery here.

Make a note

For payment or any other queries, call +91 8096663907. And you don't have to worry about the materials, they will be provided at the venue.

Price

₹2000 only
Collagraphy Workshop At Dhi Artspace

174 people interested

Collagraphy Workshop At Dhi Artspace

₹ 2000 only

Fri - Sun | 27-29 Dec, 2019

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
Dhi Artspace

Address: 7-1/54/2-C, Ground Floor, Near Kanya Gurukul School, Ameerpet, Hyderabad

image-map-default