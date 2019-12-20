Check Out This Cafe In Jubilee Hills For An Ideal Breakfast Menu

Ci Gusta is one of the iconic places in Hyderabad which is somewhat familiar with every food enthusiastic. I have been regularly visiting them and I don’t have any doubt in saying that it serves one of the best pizzas and gelatos in the city. I recently visited over to try out their breakfast menu. Unlike most of the other outlets, this place starts serving food at 8 am and it goes up to noon noontime. To begin with my experience, I had their Homemade granola, Vegetarian breakfast platter, English breakfast platter, Foxtail millet upma and Quinoa hash cake. The homemade granola was the perfect thing to begin the day with. It had fresh granola topped with almond flakes, coconut chips and served with hot milk. Simply loved the dish. The platters over here are huge and a whole lot of emphasis is given on the quality of the products they use. The veg and non-veg platter comprised of Sunnyside up fried eggs, sausage, chicken bacon whereas the veg version had a veg omelette made which was somewhat close to a veg chilla, hash brown, baked beans, sautéed mushrooms and toast. Simply delicious is all I could say. I must say that they also serve some of the best beverages in the town. I had given a shot to their Café mocha, Hazelnuccino, Cappuccino, peach tea and green tea. The beverages served here are freshly brewed and the best part is that they are readily available from early morning. Must try. For desserts, I had their Bubble waffle and fluffy pancake. Both the preparations were terrific. I had a berry compote waffle which had a generous topping of blueberry, maple syrup and nuts. Highly recommended. The pancakes were also fluffy and were served with maple syrup. Must try. All in all, I feel that their breakfast menu is a huge hit and is certainly going to be a highlight of Ci Gusta in the coming days.