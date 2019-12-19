Blouses To Banarasi Sarees, This Local Fashion Boutique Is Bringing Out The Desi Girl In Us

All the desi girls out there must take a look at the super pretty traditional wear from Likha Bespoke for it is what dreams are made of. We're not even kidding! Whether it's a saree for your BFF's sangeet, a glamorous kurti for a festive feast, or for a more sophisticated event that demands an Indo-Western gown — you will be glad you turned to this fashion boutique. They play around with colours with a focus on pastel shades and work with ornamentation. We found long dresses made from organza fabric and embellished with silk threads and sequins, Banarasi Sarees with brocade blouses in vibrant colours, gota patti, maggam work and beaded embroidery work on blouses, zardozi and embroidery work creating patterns of leaves, birds, flowers for a truly graceful look.

You can get cutesy frocks designed for your little ones and expect frills and flowers made using net fabric. They also take orders for Indo-western gowns, georgette dresses with the most contemporary fashion cuts for the modern Indian woman. The price can fall anywhere between INR 5,000 to INR 60,000 depending on your requirements. You can either place orders through their social media page or visit their workshop in Himayathnagar.