Fast Food Restaurants
image - Udupi Hotel
Fast Food Restaurants

Udupi Hotel

This Tiny Hotel In Banjara Hills Is Serving Up Buttery Dosas & Sambar Idli
Banjara Hills
Clothing Stores
image - Sadeena's
Clothing Stores

Sadeena's

Looking For Designer Kurtis Or Customised Clothes In Banjara Hills? Go Here
Banjara Hills
Cafes
image - Cafe Niloufer
Cafes

Cafe Niloufer

Have You Checked Out This Iconic Cafe's New Outlet In Banjara Hills?
Banjara Hills
Clothing Stores
image - Rang Design Fabric
Clothing Stores

Rang Design Fabric

Fancy Sarees, Desi Gowns & Blouses: This Store In Banjara Hills Is A City Secret
Banjara Hills
Handicrafts Stores
image - Manglam Handicrafts Boutique
Handicrafts Stores

Manglam Handicrafts Boutique

Tanjore Paintings & Regal Artifacts: This Handicrafts Store Is A Decor-Lover's Dream
Banjara Hills
Home Décor Stores
image - Kashmir Carpets
Home Décor Stores

Kashmir Carpets

Let Your Inner Shopaholic Run Free At This Store In Banjara Hills
Banjara Hills
Bars
image - Zing - Sky Bar + Lounge
Bars

Zing - Sky Bar + Lounge

With A Breathtaking View & Delectable Food, This Rooftop Lounge Has Got You Covered!
Banjara Hills
Clothing Stores
image - Manyavar
Clothing Stores

Manyavar

Spotted On Celebrities, We Love The Ethnic Collection Of This 20-Year-Old Desi Brand
Banjara Hills
Book Stores
image - Crossword
Book Stores

Crossword

You Can Grab Books On Deals & Have Coffee Too At This Bookstore
Banjara Hills
Cosmetics Stores
image - LipHue
Cosmetics Stores

LipHue

Can't Step Out Without A Lipstick? Check Out This Exclusive Lip Studio In Banjara Hills
Banjara Hills
Clothing Stores
image - Ekaya
Clothing Stores

Ekaya

This Designer label Is Putting Banarasi Art On A Pedestal & We're Crushing On Their Apparel
Banjara Hills
Food Stores
image - PopNotch Popcorn
Food Stores

PopNotch Popcorn

Popcorn Over Fries? This Cafe In Banjara Hills Is All About Varieties Of Popcorns
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Royal Tiffin Center
Fast Food Restaurants

Royal Tiffin Center

You've Gotta Try Cheesy Pizza Idly At Tiffin Center, Drop By Now!
Banjara Hills
Other
image - Therefore
Other

Therefore

Handmade Cheriyal Boxes To Floral Baskets: These Wedding Invitations Are Goals
Banjara Hills
Home Décor Stores
image - The Komorebi Collective
Home Décor Stores

The Komorebi Collective

This Pop Up Shop Has Hand-Painted Ceramic Platter, Coasters & A Lot More
Banjara Hills
Clothing Stores
image - Harley Davidson Apparels
Clothing Stores

Harley Davidson Apparels

Leather Jackets, Hoodies & Riding Gear: This Branded Store In GVK Mall Has Awesome Merch
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Gongura
Fast Food Restaurants

Gongura

Be It A Platter or Pulusu, This Place Will Take Your Taste Buds On A Delicious Ride
Banjara Hills
Cafes
image - Lamakaan
Cafes

Lamakaan

An Open Culture Centre for Hosting Events, Workshops & More In Banjara Hills!
Banjara Hills
Dessert Parlours
image - Snow Ribbons Paper Thin Ice Creams
Dessert Parlours

Snow Ribbons Paper Thin Ice Creams

Have You Tried Paper Thin Ice creams Yet? Drop By Snow Ribbons!
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Drnk Lab
Fast Food Restaurants

Drnk Lab

This Cute Little Outlet Is Popular For Yum Smoothies & Burgers!
Banjara Hills
