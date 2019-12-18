Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Banjara Hills
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Banjara Hills
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Gyms
Bakeries
Home Décor Stores
Homestays
Gaming Zone
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Udupi Hotel
This Tiny Hotel In Banjara Hills Is Serving Up Buttery Dosas & Sambar Idli
Banjara Hills
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Sadeena's
Looking For Designer Kurtis Or Customised Clothes In Banjara Hills? Go Here
Banjara Hills
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Niloufer
Have You Checked Out This Iconic Cafe's New Outlet In Banjara Hills?
Banjara Hills
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Rang Design Fabric
Fancy Sarees, Desi Gowns & Blouses: This Store In Banjara Hills Is A City Secret
Banjara Hills
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores
Manglam Handicrafts Boutique
Tanjore Paintings & Regal Artifacts: This Handicrafts Store Is A Decor-Lover's Dream
Banjara Hills
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Kashmir Carpets
Let Your Inner Shopaholic Run Free At This Store In Banjara Hills
Banjara Hills
Bars
Bars
Zing - Sky Bar + Lounge
With A Breathtaking View & Delectable Food, This Rooftop Lounge Has Got You Covered!
Banjara Hills
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Manyavar
Spotted On Celebrities, We Love The Ethnic Collection Of This 20-Year-Old Desi Brand
Banjara Hills
Book Stores
Book Stores
Crossword
You Can Grab Books On Deals & Have Coffee Too At This Bookstore
Banjara Hills
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
LipHue
Can't Step Out Without A Lipstick? Check Out This Exclusive Lip Studio In Banjara Hills
Banjara Hills
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Ekaya
This Designer label Is Putting Banarasi Art On A Pedestal & We're Crushing On Their Apparel
Banjara Hills
Food Stores
Food Stores
PopNotch Popcorn
Popcorn Over Fries? This Cafe In Banjara Hills Is All About Varieties Of Popcorns
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Royal Tiffin Center
You've Gotta Try Cheesy Pizza Idly At Tiffin Center, Drop By Now!
Banjara Hills
Other
Other
Therefore
Handmade Cheriyal Boxes To Floral Baskets: These Wedding Invitations Are Goals
Banjara Hills
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
The Komorebi Collective
This Pop Up Shop Has Hand-Painted Ceramic Platter, Coasters & A Lot More
Banjara Hills
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Harley Davidson Apparels
Leather Jackets, Hoodies & Riding Gear: This Branded Store In GVK Mall Has Awesome Merch
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Gongura
Be It A Platter or Pulusu, This Place Will Take Your Taste Buds On A Delicious Ride
Banjara Hills
Cafes
Cafes
Lamakaan
An Open Culture Centre for Hosting Events, Workshops & More In Banjara Hills!
Banjara Hills
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Snow Ribbons Paper Thin Ice Creams
Have You Tried Paper Thin Ice creams Yet? Drop By Snow Ribbons!
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Drnk Lab
This Cute Little Outlet Is Popular For Yum Smoothies & Burgers!
Banjara Hills
Have a great recommendation for
Banjara Hills?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE