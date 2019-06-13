Bundle Up Your Homies & Get To These New Escape Rooms In Hyderabad

Belting out Hungarian delicacies like chimney cakes, Lock n Escape gives you more than a few reasons to drive up to its alley. We know how we've been turning to escape games over weekends, and if you're willing to grab a slice of adventure, put on your thinking caps. And go! The Poltergeist Room, as the name suggests, isn't for the faint-hearted, and you'll spot the silhouette of a dead woman whooshing past you. Not your thing? No problemo. Go for The Hurricane Escape where you are stranded on a beach, and you've got to run for life.

Like every popular escape room out there, these folks have a magician-related adventure — The Room Of The Great Mysto, and you're going to need several tricks up your sleeve to solve this. Obsessed with Infinity Stones? This Avengers' themed adventure — Quest For The Incredible Stones should seal the deal for you. They've also got The President's Secret Book, based on America's presidents. On your mark, get set and go, for all you have is 60 minutes.

Hangry after all that? Walk into their cafe and eat up waffles, pizza, burgers or sandwich. They have lots of board games, books, and magazines for you to stay in their yard.