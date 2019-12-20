If You Love Telugu Cinema, You Will Love This Local Brand's Affordable Merch

Mad Monkey Store is a Hyderabad-based brand that sells quirky merch. If you're a lover of Telugu Cinema, you'll hit jackpot at this store. From Ala Vaikunthapuramlo to George Reddy — take your pick. They've got hoodies, t-shirts, crop tops, and phone cases. Since their merch includes choicest of Telugu cinema dialogues you shall find yourself adding Nasa Pettodhu, Gap Ivvaledhu Vachindi, Intlo Tinta Bayata Tirugutha to your shopping cart.

Got a thing for crop tops? You cannot deny yourself one or two from this store. Pieces like Sems & Backlogs, Common Man, Fire Brand instantly caught our eye. The best part? These are priced at INR 499 only. What stood out for us, though, is their collection of hoodies. Comfy and quirky, we recommend getting your hands on 'em. Plus, they've got plain solid coloured hoodies too. The price range begins at INR 899.