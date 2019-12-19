Maguro - A Newly Opened Bright, Sit-Down Asian Restaurant In Film Nagar

Maguro, The brightly lit, cosily set up place at Film Nagar turned out to be quite a promising place but with a price tag. Minimally decked up with just enough space between two table arrangements, there are good chances of being eavesdropped. But the sit-down setup is very inviting, though a fatso like me would rather find it difficult to sit cross-legged. The culinary journey of Asian food kicked off with Burnt Garlic Soup that had an appealing flavour with cute, little mini dim sums. Next followed was spice overpowered Tangy Cheese Balls, a lump of Amul cheese batter coated and tossed in Chinese sauces. Crunchy Vegetable Dim Sum was melted in the mouth, delicate bags oozing out freshness and flavours. The tightly rolled, neatly dressed Smoked Cheese Sushi was an Instagrammable affair but came for a whopping price of Rs. 200 for just 2 pieces.