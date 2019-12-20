Feminine Formals & Comfy Casuals: Check Out This British Clothing Brand To Ace Your OOTDs

Think British fashion, think Marks & Spencer. We remember the hype when Marks & Spencer opened its first store in Hyderabad and it for all right reasons. With the latest designs, they have an excellent collection of all things casual and formal. Feminine designs and striking colours, we get our fair-share of blazers, trousers, and crisp shirts of great quality. Looking for party wear? Check out their dresses and skirts. Ladies, allow us to let you in on a little secret, ditch your usual place and try out their lingerie. They're comfortable and you will not look back. While you're at it, we are totally in love with their skincare range and you ought to check it out. Show gels, hand creams, lip balm, and fragrances, you will be spoilt for choice. FYI, they also have outfits for men ranging from dapper formals to cool casuals. Head to Next Galleria Mall in Irrum Manzil and thank us later.

