Tribal Dance, Rustic Cottages & Great Views: This Resort In Araku Is A Hidden Gem

Planning an escape to cool off with your squad? We recommend checking into Maryland Resorts near Araku Valley. The fact that Maryland Resort is perched on the highest point on The Eastern Ghats makes it quite awesome. Stationed in the middle of the grasslands of Araku Valley and Ananthagiri Hills, a staycation or a camping weekend with your squad is going to be awesome. Let's talk about the stay, first. The resort has wooden cottages and Swiss tent camps that we are taken to. The bedrooms are simple but the view from all the rooms are to die for. In fact, the tents are placed on a hilltop makes for a great campfire and stargazing. They serve three types of cuisine — Indian, Chinese, and Tribal. Do try the Bamboo Chicken (a local delicacy), Onion Pakoda, Cashew Roast, Tank Fish Pulusu.

Onto the adventure part — they offer expert guidance on trekking trails. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced trekker, there are plenty of mountains to be scaled. You can also choose to go camping (apart from your regular stay) and indulge in outdoor games and Tribal dance (Dhimsa Dance). And what's not to love? The bonfire nights make for a great conversation with fellow travelers.