Hoard Victoria's Secret, Calvin & Klein, Bath & Body Works Products From This Store

Previously known as Medicines & More, this store has been our constant (for ages now) for picking up luxe products. It is the only store in the city to have such a huge collection of BBWorks, Victoria's Secret, which we also know are legit because the market is overflowing with fake counterparts. It also has lotions from Calvin & Klein. The price range of these products is usually INR 1,600 and upwards. We've also spotted the entire product range of Biotique and Ozone Herbals, especially the handmade soaps (priced at INR 99 each). Although a little on the higher side, we found Royal Indulgence's products, especially its famous (and quite effective) Kumkumadi serums and lotions, hair oils, de-tan oils etc. Plus, there are several products by Passion Indulge, Matrix Biolage, Oshea Herbals, and Dove. What we really like about the store is they have travel sample-sized packs too.

If you have been looking for fragrances from Dior, Burberry, and Davidoff, you'll find them here. Did we also mention it has an abundant amount of snacks, condiments, and chocolate?