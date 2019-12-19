From Fitness Enthusiasts To Kiddos, This Narayanguda Park Has Something For Everyone

Located in Narayanguda, Dr. G S Melkote Park is popular among families in the vicinity as a peaceful lung space where a lot of children and adults alike go to unwind. It is airy, and pretty with basic topiary scattered here and there. There is a walking track for joggers and walkers to kick-start their day on a fresh note, lots of benches where senior citizens often seat themselves, and indulge in laughs and conversations in the evening. If you are a hardcore fitness enthusiast, there's more for you at the park. It has Praxis Fitness Hub, which houses a swimming pool and a state-of-the-art gym for your vigorous workouts, and you can avail membership at affordable prices too (starting at INR 200 per hour).

While you work out, let your kiddos have a gala time playing in the small play area that has slides, merry-go-rounds, and swings. Or better still, let them slide into the skating rink and perfect the wheels. You will find a lot of families just chilling in the sprawling lawns, but you can take yours to watch a film screening at the amphitheatre here. So, whether it is for fitness, entertainment or just to enjoy some alone time, this park provides the right atmosphere at an entry fee of INR 5.