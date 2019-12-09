This Eco Friendly Store Curates Handicrafts From Various Artisans & NGOs

Meme Craft Store — a Hyderabad-based online store is all about handlooms. They curate a diverse range of products from various artisans, NGOs, and fair trade organisations. Every product is handpicked and we're already in love with their stationery — handmade notebooks with floral, paisley, and ikat covers to Kantha work file holders — stationery fiends are in for a treat. Their handcraft Gamcha wallets and Khadi tote bags are must-haves and if you're into adorable pouches, Meme has plenty that comes with applique work.

Got a thing for home decor? You've got to get your hands on ceramic incense holders and coconut shell bowls. Apart from cutlery and crockery, they've got tea light candle stands, wall hangings that resemble stuffed toys too. If Bohemian jewellery is what floats your boat, check out the Palm Leaf Earrings, Handcrafted Dokra Neckpiece, ceramic pottery earrings, and handpainted accessories. For kids, they've got recycled fabric toys like elephants, squirrels, parrots, and more. Honestly, you'll envy kids but don't stop yourself from hoarding them. The price range across the store begins at INR 150.