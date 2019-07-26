Sting To Simon Carter: Brands To Shop At

Simon Carter — an iconic brand based out of London has set up its shop in Hyderabad. This comes as sweet news for all those men who are all about looking debonair. Their fine range of blazers feature classic and slim cuts, and the cufflinks collection is sure to bring the old school back. While you are at it, do check out their footwear collection — we've spotted beautiful slip-ons and formal shoes. The price range across the store begins at INR 2,000 upwards (for cufflinks); the blazers are priced INR 8,000 upwards.

