Sting To Simon Carter: Brands To Shop At

Men, if you haven't been to Sarath City Capital Mall yet, now is a good time to go. They have opened lots of stores for you to shop from, and whether you're looking for Indian wear, formals, or casuals — you can sort all your shopping needs. Here are our top picks for you to check out.

Khurana's

An iconic Hyderabadi brand, Khurana's has opened an outlet in this mall and if you want to sort your Indian wear closet, this is where you should start. From simple kurtas and pyjamas to elaborate sherwanis, the store has a lot of variety. Apart from menswear, they have totally adorable boys wear too.

Sarath City Capital Mall, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

    Estrolo

    Up your style game with denim from Estrolo. From distressed denim to slits, patches, and excessively damaged pairs, this store has a quirky range for you. Studded denim on your mind? You've got to score them here. The price range begins at INR 2,000. They do have womenswear too. So, if you want to gift bae something that matches your denim, go wild. 

    Sarath City Capital Mall, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

    Mr Button

    Say hello to fresh and summer prints at Mr Button. This store looks cute as a button, and if you've been wearing a wrong fit all your life, it's time to change that. Mr Button guides you towards finding the right cut and fit for you to look sharp. At the same time, you can also upgrade your fashion game.

    Sarath City Capital Mall, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

    Rare Rabbit

    We are loving the fresh summer prints, pastels, and pop art on T-shirts at Rare Rabbit. Whether you like polo neck t-shirts or shirts, Rare Rabbit curates and designs beautiful pieces. They are known for free-spirited fashion statement, and if you're the kind that embraces artsy fashion, go here. They've got denim and trousers in classic colours too.

    Sarath City Capital Mall, Upper Ground, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

    Sting

    Shop semi-formals and casuals from Sting that offers bright colours like maroons, royal blues, and yellows. Prints are totally in at this store, and we like how they have something for every style. Whether you're a minimalist or love dousing some colour, Sting has your back. 

    Sarath City Capital Mall, 1st Floor, 1-F/19, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

    Wrogn

    Wrogn by Virat Kohli has simple and subtle casuals for everyday wear. Spot slogan T-shirts, workwear shirts, and polo necks at pocket-friendly prices like INR 599 upwards. Looking for denim or sweatshirts? They've got plenty. Plus, their hoodies are so good that you might want to stock up. 

    Sarath City Capital Mall, 1-F/45, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

    Park Avenue

    Say hello to dapper shirts, sheeny cufflinks, and suits. Score brownie points from your boss with their workwear. They've got Khadi clothing and waistcoats. Make some space for well-tailored T-shirts in your wardrobe. Plus, they've got plenty of white shirts and formals that got us heart-eyed.

    Sarath City Capital Mall, Shop 1-F/113, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

    Sin Denim

    If you've spotted Hardik Pandya donning Sin Denim in magazines, you can shop those looks at this store. Whether you're looking for understated hoodies and shirts or trendy leather jackets, the store has plenty of awesome things. Plus, they've got a wide range of denim that we're loving. 

    Sarath City Capital Mall, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

    Simon Carter

    Simon Carter — an iconic brand based out of London has set up its shop in Hyderabad. This comes as sweet news for all those men who are all about looking debonair. Their fine range of blazers feature classic and slim cuts, and the cufflinks collection is sure to bring the old school back. While you are at it, do check out their footwear collection — we've spotted beautiful slip-ons and formal shoes. The price range across the store begins at INR 2,000 upwards (for cufflinks); the blazers are priced INR 8,000 upwards.

    Sarath City Capital Mall, Upper Ground Floor, Shop 114, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

