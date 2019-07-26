Games & Decor: Stores Worth Checking Out

People will say The M Store looks a lot like Super 99, but we think it's much better. Get kitschy garden decor and tools, kitchenware, and decor accents. And oh, you can stock up on snacks too. The fact that The M Store has everything — funky bags and backpacks, scarves, DIY tools, decor accents, and so much more — under one roof is what makes it awesome. We were a little lost in the store and didn't really know where to begin. While the ceramic mugs and kulhads beckoned us, we were also drawn towards checkered and polka dot backpacks. Of course, the faux leather backpacks can easily hang out with the big guys of fashion labels.

