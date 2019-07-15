Want To Hang Out Beyond Cinderella Hours? Bookmark These Places

Delivering pizzas by slice or full, we were quite over the moon when we tasted pizzas from New York Slice Pizza. No grease or excess of cheese, these slices are just like how they are made in New York. Fancy eating them by folding 'em like Joey? Then try out Rockefeller which is sure to spice up things than they already are, or go for Brooklyn Heights which comes with chunks of Chilly Chicken. If bacon is what you demand, you shall have it with United States Of Bacon. These guys are quite inconsistent with timings so please check when you order.

