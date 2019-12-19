Want To Escape The City Blues But Got No Time? This Chill Staycation Is All You Need

Novotel Hyderabad Airport Hotel is a mix of everything — classy and sassy. A stone's throw away from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (literally five minutes), it's far enough to keep you away from the city noise. Boasting a resort-like ambience that'll instantly energise and rejuvenate you, get here with your SO to spend some quality weekend time. Lush green lawns, a clear blue swimming pool, a large gym, relaxing spa, and a sports arena — they're all accessible to you.

Arriving with your family? Well, the hotel comprises of 289 rooms and no matter how big your fam is, you're sure to find a luxurious room of your liking (psst, poolside view). It also houses a swanky restaurant that serves international cuisines called The Square and The Bar for you to sit and gulp down perfectly mixed drinks and cocktails. Games on your mind? Slip into comfortable clothing and have a ball of a time with games like football, volleyball, basketball, tennis. While you can also experience their exclusive herb garden, we say grab a bicycle and explore!

A lot like a long drive away from Hyderabad, if all you need is to unwind like a boss, pack your night bag and strut into this hotel. For you know what they say about staycations, right? One proper one is enough to keep you charged for weeks.