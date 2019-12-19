Oh, Hoot! This New Store In Punjagutta Has All Kinds Of Jewellery Under INR 199 Only

Whether you are planning to rock an elegant lehenga or a dapper dress, accessories are a must do. So, head to Maniyar in Next Galleria Mall, which is new store specialising in imitation jewellery. Abounding in neckpieces, earrings, and bracelets, it has plenty of traditional jewellery too. We have quite invested in the jhumkas ourselves but we have an eye for the belts too. Got some baggy or ill-fitting dress lying in the closet? Pick these belts and fix those woes. We found many oxidised metal jewellery at the store along with sterling silver. And of course, bangles too. Boho neckpieces and necklace sets are lust-worthy and we cannot believe that they're priced at INR 199 only. The offers, although might end in a month, so if you want to get the accessories sorted for your outfits, get here (Real soon) and doll up on a budget.