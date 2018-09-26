Faux Pearl Diyas & Kundan Baskets: This Gifting Store Is Perfect For Shaadi Accessories

Be it your BFFs wedding or your own, we know how much you want it to be a perfect fairytale. It's not just the wedding couture that makes it so, but also all the decor, invites, gift boxes & envelopes. So, when we found Parichay, we were elated, for it is filled with all the things to make your dream wedding come true. Stocks of trousseau trays in traditional patterns and vibrant colours, decorative baskets with kundan work, fancy envelopes, crafty ring holders, and paper bags got us heart eyed. They have bangle boxes made out of wood and craft paper that are gorgeous, as well as wall hangings made out of paper and pearls to deck up your homes. So, this wedding season, don't just be a Bollywood bride, but let yourself and your guests experience a true big fat wedding with these gifts and wraps.

Apart from wedding packaging, they render to other functions like baby showers, kitty parties, family functions, corporate events, and anniversaries for which you can get gift wraps (and gifts) customised too. During festivals, you can also get fancy diyas made using faux pearls.The prices at this store start from INR 500 upwards.