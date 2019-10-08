Pet parents, don't let your furry companions feel felt out while you're busy prepping for the festive season. These pet spas in Hyderabad will give your pooch all the rubbing, scrubbing, and loving they deserve along with other targeted services.
Lots Of Scrubbing & Lots Of Loving: Trust Your Pooches With These Pet Spas In Hyderabad
Happy Tails Pet Grooming
One of the best dog spas in Hyderabad, Happy Tails Pet Grooming & Spa will give your doggos and puppers the pampering they deserve. Spacious and hygienic, they've got packages that'll make your dog go woof woof with joy.
Their basic spa package includes a bath, blow dry, brush out and the usual nail cut and ear cleaning; deluxe spa package includes everything that the basic does along with bath massage for your furry friend to make bigger leaps of joy and their executive spa package includes all that along with a stylish haircut for all the good looks.
Scoopy Scrub
If you are looking for a place that understands the needs of the pets, knows how to handle them gently, and offers professional services, then Scoopy Scrub is bang on! Located in Ameerpet, they offer services like pet boarding, grooming (for which they have many packages based on the need), dog walking, etc along with all the care your pet deserves.
Not just doggos and pups, they also take in cats, rabbits, hamsters, exotic birds, and more common house pets. While your pet comes out looking all fresh and dapper, you can also shop for international pet food brands, accessories, and probably a treat or two to reward your furry friend.
Little's Pet Paradise
Located in Road No 11, the professionals at Little's Pet Paradise can give your pet all the TLC they need. Is your pooch all dirty after a lot of playing? Get them for a hygiene bath here. If your little buddy is a furry baby, these folks will give your pet the cut that'll make them look put together and oh-so-cute. Their place is clean and sanitized (tick-free as we pet parents call it) and the equipment and products they use for their services are pet-grade and safe.
Pet Gully
Pet Gully quite literally has paws on wheels — the van that travels all across the city reminds you of a Dalmatian but with paws. Pampering pets might be their forte, but they also handle eye care, dental care, ear care, and de-shedding. The pet care experts at Pet Gully are properly trained and they handle your pooch with utmost care, so you’ve got nothing to worry about. Plus, they listen out to your concerns regarding the pet (in case they’re suffering from ticks or any infection) to understand how your pet can feel better.
Comments (0)