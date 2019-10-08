Lots Of Scrubbing & Lots Of Loving: Trust Your Pooches With These Pet Spas In Hyderabad

One of the best dog spas in Hyderabad, Happy Tails Pet Grooming & Spa will give your doggos and puppers the pampering they deserve. Spacious and hygienic, they've got packages that'll make your dog go woof woof with joy.

Their basic spa package includes a bath, blow dry, brush out and the usual nail cut and ear cleaning; deluxe spa package includes everything that the basic does along with bath massage for your furry friend to make bigger leaps of joy and their executive spa package includes all that along with a stylish haircut for all the good looks.