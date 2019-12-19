This Iconic Restaurant Has Just Opened An Outlet In Sanath Nagar

Serving haleem for 20 years, Pista House has received a cult-like following in Hyderabad and other cities as well. While their haleem is what originally got them popular, their biryani and baked goods are equally amazing. Coming to the point, Pista House has just opened an outlet in Czech Colony, Sanath Nagar. And if you happen to live in this corner of the city, you know you don't have to travel to other areas for legendary kebabs or Tangdi Kebab Biryani. We mean why would you? If you find yourself here, go for the Nalli Gosht Biryani, Boti Kebab. For those of you who love to end meals on a sweet note, try their Kaddu Ki Kheer or Double Ka Meetha. Sorted, no?

