Sankranti 2020: Go To These Places To Witness The Festivities

Making Sankranthi more fun, Telangana Tourism and Incredible India host International Kites Festival in Parade Grounds where you will witness more than 100 kite flyers. While the sky is going to come alive with colours, you can sign up for kite flying workshops and watch kite-fighting contests too. As if that doesn't sound awesome enough, there will be arts and crafts mela along with regional food fare. Plus, there will be cultural activities and night kite flying. This ground in Secunderabad is huge and attracts a lot of kite enthusiasts from all around the country.