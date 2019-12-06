Kites in the sky, delicious aromas from every house in the neighbourhood, and amazing weather — Makara Sankranthi is the first festival celebrated in January, and you can make it a memorable one by going to these places.
Sankranti 2020: Go To These Places To Witness The Festivities
Experience Sankranti, Bhimavaram Style
Embark on a road trip from Hyderabad (or not) and reach Bhimavaram in about eight hours. Touted as one of the major religious places in Andhra Pradesh, Sankranti is quite big in Bhimavaram with cockfights (locally known as kodi pandalu), kite contests, local dishes, vibrant rangolis in front of houses. Being a harvest festival, Bhimavaram, which hugely relies on agriculture, hosts melas and intriguing plays with religious and local stories. There are a lot of stay options like Hotel Grand Leela Krishna, and Falcons Nest Hotel, too.
Have An Authentic Meal At Subbayya Gari Hotel
Get to Subbayya Gari Hotel in Kukatpally if you are craving an all-vegetarian heavy meal of authentic Andhra delicacies. The food is served on a proper banana leaf with Coastal Andhra specialties like Kakinada Kaja, Punugula Curry, poornam boore, boondi, tomato rice, pulav, pulihora, gutti vankaya, gongura avakayi, perugu wada, payasam, and more. The restaurant is generous with its quantities, and the staff is warm and urge you to try every dish. The ambience is simple but festive because of the constant banter. In fact, eating a meal here is a wonderful experience as we are served more than 20 varieties like a Pelli Bhojanam (Wedding food).
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Watch Cultural Shows In Shilparamam
Every year, Shilparamam hosts Sankranti Sandadi where the entire space is transformed into a village. Apart from the usual shopping stalls with traditional jewellery, clothes, and decor, you'll find a range of rangoli supplies, gavvalu (shells), and gorintaku (mehendi) stalls. Gangireddu, Pitala doralu, and Hari katha are some of the traditions that will also be brought to light at Shilparamam through performances.
Let Your Kites Soar At The Kite Festival
Making Sankranthi more fun, Telangana Tourism and Incredible India host International Kites Festival in Parade Grounds where you will witness more than 100 kite flyers. While the sky is going to come alive with colours, you can sign up for kite flying workshops and watch kite-fighting contests too. As if that doesn't sound awesome enough, there will be arts and crafts mela along with regional food fare. Plus, there will be cultural activities and night kite flying. This ground in Secunderabad is huge and attracts a lot of kite enthusiasts from all around the country.
