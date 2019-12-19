Popular Fiction To Graphic Novels: Rent Books At INR 350 A Month From This Store

Read much but don't want to spend thousands on books every month? Just Books — a book rental store comes to your rescue. If you're an avid reader (like me) and end up reading around two or more books in a week, renting is naturally more economical. And since Just Books has several outlets across the city, picking them gets easier. I checked out its Gachibowli outlet and was pleased with the vast collection of books. Graphic novels by Alan Moore and comics like Tin Tin and Asterix grabbed my attention. If you are into non-fiction and self-help books, find them in numbers. Their children's book collection is wider, with Amar Chitra Katha, Roald Dahl, Enid Blyton, The Diary Of Wimpy Kid series on offer. In the fiction section, I found Lee Child, Nora Roberts, Danielle Steele, PG Wodehouse. Since they have an online presence, their catalog has more books than what is at the store. A 3-month membership is priced at INR 900, but if you take a monthly plan, it costs around INR 350. In this plan, you can borrow only one book at a time. But if you're someone who likes to read two (or more) books at a time, there are different plans for you. Plus, if you are an online member, books are delivered at your doorstep. Got a thing for magazines? The membership includes some popular and indie magazines too. So, if you don't want to be a hoarder, check this out. It won't burn a hole in your pockets for sure.