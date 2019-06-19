Andhra Meals To Midnight Biryani: Here's Where To Eat In Ameerpet

As the clock strikes 6pm, a large gathering of foodies throngs to Kashmiri Lassi for their share of lassi. Although a popular hang-out spot in Ameerpet, it is quite a hidden gem in the city. Unable to contain our excitement after hearing the raving reviews, we hit the stall one evening, which is more of a table with matkas full of lassi and khoya neatly arranged. Forget a parking lot, you’ll barely find space to stand and relish your lassi, so be sure to share your (private) space with a bunch of merry strangers. Don’t let that turn you away. Gather your squad (just like we did) and go here to gratify all your street food (and sweet tooth) cravings.

