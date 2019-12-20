Explore The Unexplored: This Company Curates Awesome Heritage Walks In Hyderabad

No matter how many times you visit Charminar or walk around Old City, there's so much more to Hyderabad that's hidden away amidst the urban hullabaloo. If you're looking to explore the city and get to know the local, real side of it, check out Ruul. Founded by a passionate Hyderabadi Ansaar Dewan, Ruul curates live experiences in the city through walks, tours, and productions.

From the unexplored streets of Old City to iconic restaurants and wall arts of Hyderabad, walk and talk with Ruul to see the city in a whole new way. They seem to know the city inside out and that's what makes them awesome. These folks curate walks with different themes every month, so if you're interested, keep an eye on their Facebook page.

