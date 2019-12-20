Sequinned Dress To Stylish Skirts: This Store In Park Lane Has Party Outfits For A Budget

New year parties are an excuse to wear all things shimmering, and this store has party outfits under a budget. Tucked away in a corner on the main road of Park Street, Style In will attract you with glittery mannequins. We found skirts, tops, and sequinned dresses, embroidered with edgy cuts and designs. Starting at INR 500, you can also get the outfits altered free of cost. Apart from these party outfits that are Bollywood inspired, they also house everyday tops, jackets, tunics, bottoms, etc that are sourced from Delhi and Mumbai. The catch is that they have collections specific to events. So if you're looking for a dress for your bachelorette party, you can mention the occasion and they'll start showing you the outfits. Easy, right? Though it is a fixed price store, if buy a couple of outfits from there, they're nice enough to offer a concession.