Casual Kurtas To Bridal Wear: Check Out This Store In Jubilee Hills

It is a woman’s world and that’s exactly what Radhika and Sucharitha, the designers behind Suragas establish. The store is set up in a spacious room in their home in Jubilee Hills, and houses some of the most elegant kurtas you will find in the city.
Right from simple cotton kurtas to glamorous anarkalis, Suragas is a one-stop destination for all your Indian wear shopping. It has been affirmed time and again, that the city has a huge market for bridal wear. But very few stores in the city manage to provide understated yet beautiful pieces. This is where Suragas steps in.
The collection is displayed in the store where large windows and mirrors add to the spacious look of the place and the interiors are filled with natural light. We recommend checking out their elaborate pieces that are perfect for any bridal functions.
