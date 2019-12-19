This Store In Kondapur Sources Beautiful Kurtas & Dress Materials From Lucknow And Kashmir

Ladies, if you have been on the hunt for dresses with Phulkari or Gotta Patti embroidery, you've got to check out Swadesi Wardrobe. This store is located in Sarath City Capital Mall, and if you're hitting up its Bazaar section, we're sure you'll spot this. These folks have a fine collection of chikankari kurtas and anarkalis, dress materials, dupattas, and bags. Sourcing all their products from Lucknow, Kashmir, Pakistan etc, you can only expect the best. We couldn't stop gawking at all those embroidered suits. And if you want to skip the hassle of getting them stitched, mix and match your kurtas with bottoms and elaborate dupattas. Their Pashmina shawls are worth checking out too.