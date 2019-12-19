Buy Beer And Get Lunch On The House At This Jubilee Hills Bar

Tabula Rasa almost makes us believe dinners are so yesterday with its epic lunch deals. Giving away lunch on the house if you grab a Kingfisher Ultra Beer, we are totally dragging our squad. Known for its lit music scenes by evening, Tabula Rasa is as quaint as it can get during the noons. It's amaze for a lethargic lunch where you can just stretch with your friends over chilled beer and pre-plated meal options. Go for the Thai Veg Curry with Rice or Kungpao Chicken with Rice and you're sorted. We also recommend checking with the bar on what's on the offering for lunch. Ditch the seating by the bar and go for the corner tables that come with a view of the rocky hills around. Fresh breeze in the house too, y'all!

Make it a party by staying back for an evening of live music.