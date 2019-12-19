Be A Stunner In The Vibrant Sarees, Lehengas, Blouses & Gowns From This Local Brand

Dress up like life is a party with the super elegant, royal and colourful outfits from Teja Sarees. This local brand went from being a small store selling sarees to a massive store shipping all kinds of ethnic wear worldwide. Think Kanjeevaram sarees in metallic and pastel colours with intricate borders donning handcrafted zari work that make you look oh-so-stunning, bridal half sarees in contrasting palettes like parrot green and mauve, a festive collection of lehengas with floral embroidery designs, embellishments and crop tops, and silk sarees with Kalamkari prints too. In addition to this, we found anarkali tunics, gowns, one-pieces, and kids wear too. Cotton overcoats with elephant print to Ikat kurtis, you can get it all here.

They don't just sell their designer pieces on their social media platforms and stores, but also take orders for custom clothing. So, be it a simple Indo-western tie-dye gown that you're looking for, or a full-fledged bridal ensemble, trust Teja Sarees to make a perfect piece for you. You can buy the sarees from their store starting at INR 4,000 but for custom orders, the range can fall anywhere between INR 10,000 to INR 1,00,000.