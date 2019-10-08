Call Your Squad & Make Plans To Visit This Escape Room In Madhapur

The Amazing Escape Room in Madhapur has four tough-to-crack rooms and we think you should check this out with your squad. Find the clues, solve the puzzle, and escape — all of this within 60 minutes.

They have four themed rooms — The Bank Heist, Raid Room, Prison Break, And Escape The Tomb. Sounds exciting? You've got to find the clues that are hidden everywhere in the room, solve them, and escape the room within 60 minutes. And if you're thinking 60 minutes is more than enough, you're wrong and you'll know that once you check this place out. If you don't have any plans for the weekend, we think this might just do the trick for you. The pricing of these rooms differs on the number of players as you can go in pairs of two, three, in four in each room. And mind you, if you're going on a weekend, book in advance.

