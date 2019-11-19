Healthy Can Be Tasty: This Mediterranean Joint Is A Paradise For Healthy Eaters!

Pita pit is another amazing addition to growing healthy food concepts in Hyderabad. Going by the name I assumed it to be a typical Mediterranean food outlet but was surprised to know that it's a healthy food concept outlet, with Pita as their base ingredient they have developed an amazing set of healthy menu to satisfy the Indian palate. Pita pit comes from a reputed Canadian chain of restaurants and currently has 2 outlets in the city, the jubilee hills branch is shared along with apparently ice cream. Some of my favourites from the list of fishes that we tried were : Cream of mushroom soup which was absolutely flavourful and comforting, followed by pita chips and hummus, these are bite-sized baked pita chips served along with hummus, can be a healthy snack for your evenings. Coming to the main course there are two variants of pita that you order based on your liking ( white flour & wheat flour), you have an option to choose from their standard menu or customize your fillings, basil pesto, falafel, and shawarma wraps we're my favourite ( keep in mind they use fresh ingredients ad very less amount of spices). Do not expect it to be like a standard wrap it's more like a fresh sub in a pita. There are very limited desserts and drinks to choose from, but all of these are healthy options, do not miss to try their Nutella banana wrap, which just melts in your mouth and is absolutely delicious. Overall a promising place for healthy and fresh food enthusiasts, pocket-friendly pricing, the staff was quick to serve, everything is prepared right in front of you, the store has limited seating but with a beautiful vibe, go grab your wrap and don't forget to check their loyalty program to claim a free meal