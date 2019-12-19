OMG! How Adorable Is This Nautical Themed Hotel In Vizag?

We know you want to step into a nautical-themed world. We mean, who doesn't? The Port Hotel in Vizag is making those dreams come true. For one thing, the exteriors of the hotel are designed to remind you of a dockyard. Walk in and voila — you're surrounded by artefacts like compasses, maps, and more. Often regarded as a museum of shipping and naval architecture, you won't stop Instagramming every corner. Saunter into the lobby to find lovely artwork, and walking in the corridors is almost like walking inside a ship. Yup, no kidding. The rooms are compact-sized but adorable AF! Nautical stripes predominantly take over the rooms along with decor accents like compasses and huge wall paintings of maps. The colours will pop right out at you, and the hotel itself is pretty close to Ramakrishna (RK) Beach, Submarine Museum, Jagdamba Market.

They've got two types of rooms — Deluxe Double and Superior King Room. Both the rooms come with a breakfast buffet and they set you back at INR 2,600 upwards. While you are there, grab a bite at Pier 57 which has port specialities like seafood and coastal delicacies.