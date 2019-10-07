Shopping, Movies, And Food: There Are The Top Things To Do In Punjagutta
Shop Accessories At Maniyar
Whether you are planning to rock an elegant lehenga or a dapper dress, accessories are a must do. So, head to Maniyar in Next Galleria Mall, which is new store specialising in imitation jewellery. Abounding in neckpieces, earrings, and bracelets, it has plenty of traditional jewellery too. We have quite invested in the jhumkas ourselves but we have an eye for the belts too. Got some baggy or ill-fitting dress lying in the closet? Pick these belts and fix those woes.
Hit Up Project Eve
Project Eve — an all womenswear brand has now come to Hyderabad and we're blowing up our salary. This luxe store has shoes, clothing, accessories, bath and beauty products under one umbrella only. While the branded wear will sort most your casuals and ethnic wear, we are in love with Project Eve's own collection. Think of flowy skirts, lace dresses, dapper formals with fine cuts. The formals are designed with a feminine flair and soft fabrics, and we think dressing to meetings is never going to be dull anymore. Plus, it has a fair collection of shoes and bags to jazz up your formal outfits.
Go Gaming At Busters
Kick some ass like a true warrior at Busters — a gaming and bowling lounge in Next Galleria Mall. As we entered, we spotted soft toys on the walls and teddy bears hung from the ceiling. Several country flags are also suspended from the ceiling making it a pretty sight. We geared up for some bowling and dashing cars but when we reached there we found more fun things like VR, Spin & Win, box football, Pirates of Carribean, and good old Road Rash. Along with arcade gaming, there are popular mobile games like Fruit Ninja, Subway Surfers, Temple Run. We ganged up and played against each other at Ice Hockey and competed for best scores with Super Bike rides. Scattered around the gaming area is a sweet spread of small games that don't really cost much but are super fun, especially when you're with a big group.
Be A Kid At Hamleys
Walking into Hamley's is a lot like stepping into the islands of the blessed. Whether you're a board game hoarder or take your soft toys seriously, Hamley's — a London-based toy shop will get you hooked. Now that Avengers madness is on full rise, you're going to spot a wide range of action figures, Nerf Assembler Gear, toy cars and bikes. For those of you who have been looking for an Ice Hockey or Foosball table (mini versions, of course), I'm loving what the store has. They are available at slashed prices too. You can dig up dinosaur fossils using Nat Geo's Mega Dinosaur Dig Kit & Action Figures. I've also spotted board games like The White House, Sequence, Scotland Yard, Cluedo, Othello, and a couple of drinking games.
Watch A Movie At PVR Playhouse
Themed after Finding Nemo, the PVR Playhouse is where kids (and even adults) go bonkers. Teddy bears chairs and swings in the back are perfect to bring out the child in you. But it's the bright slide in a corner that steals the show. Yup, more than the movie. Towards the end of the slide, there is a teeny play area with mock lawn for children who can pick balls and blocks to play all they like. We're also loving the walls of the house where Nemo is swimming with his mates. Plus, there is a corner with an interesting wallpaper of Young Adult books to appease all those tiny readers.
Grab A Meal At Norfest
Love Punjabi food? No more traveling to Gachibowli or Hi-tech City to get your fill of delicacies at NorFest as it opened an outlet in Next Galleria Mall. And the best part? All the bestsellers are here. Place your order for Galouti Kebabs, Murgh Angara Tikka, Mutton Roganjosh, and Lachha Parantha as Honey Singh swoons on the speakers. Wait for ambrosia to arrive on your table. The kebabs are tender and good enough to send you into a food coma while the curries and Dal Makhni sort your roti shoti. Want more? Check out the combos like Punjabi Special Non-Veg (Or Veg) Thali, Kadi Chawal (my goodness), or the classic Rajma Chawal.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Comments (0)