Shopping, Movies, And Food: There Are The Top Things To Do In Punjagutta

Kick some ass like a true warrior at Busters — a gaming and bowling lounge in Next Galleria Mall. As we entered, we spotted soft toys on the walls and teddy bears hung from the ceiling. Several country flags are also suspended from the ceiling making it a pretty sight. We geared up for some bowling and dashing cars but when we reached there we found more fun things like VR, Spin & Win, box football, Pirates of Carribean, and good old Road Rash. Along with arcade gaming, there are popular mobile games like Fruit Ninja, Subway Surfers, Temple Run. We ganged up and played against each other at Ice Hockey and competed for best scores with Super Bike rides. Scattered around the gaming area is a sweet spread of small games that don't really cost much but are super fun, especially when you're with a big group.

