This Arabian Themed Restraunt In Hi-Tech City Is Truely A Delight

Arabian Delight: Was here a few days back for dinner with my friends and to my surprise, this place impressed me big time. Getting Good Arabian Food in Madhapur is rare but Aazebo stands out on becoming a landmark. Though the entrance to this restaurant is not much appealing, mainly because of the building in which it is situated. The building is a bit shady and congested. But as soon as you reach the restaurant premises, you would get the Arabian vibes. The decor, lights and the seating arrangement is like a classy Arabian set. The ambience really would lift your mood. This place is jam-packed even on weekdays. So it's better to include a little waiting time in your dining. Food: Started with Mutton Marag, which was very delectable, it was served with heart-shaped naan bread. The mutton pieces in the marag were juicy and tender. That one bowl would fill your tummy. It's better not to eat with the naan bread if you don't wanna be full soon. Next up had the Mandi loaded with juicy mutton pieces, mutton roos, fish fry, bbq chicken, prawns and bbq fish. This massive mandi is the show-stealer. 4-5 people can easily hog on it, depending on one's appetite. It was garnished with crispy fried onions and served with mayo and onion chutney. Mandis here are just perfect and recommended. Rice, mutton and everything was to the par. Next up had the Saudi Champagne, which is made in-house. Good for digestion after a heavy meal. For dessert had the best Khubani Ka Meetha with Ice-cream, Gulab Jamun with ice cream, ice-cream Ka Meetha and Sheer Korma. Gulab jamun does require a little improvement. Overall, this is the best restaurant to dine in for Arabian food. Worth it and most recommended!!