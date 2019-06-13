This Buffet Restraunt In Banjara Hills Insures To Serve A Variety On Your Plate

Gazebo the buffet restaurant serves lunch and dinner buffets. The place is neither tiny nor huge and is stretched into one section. The ambience is decent but not too enchanting. Coming to food, the starters, Crispy Corn, Chicken & Fish were not that great. These really need to be worked upon. Food is spread for the buffet and the menu keeps on changing depending on the days. The desserts were also decent. Gulab Jamun and Ice-cream made a great combination.