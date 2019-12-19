Dro By Aazebo To Have The Amazing Arabian Cuisine In Town

In the Frame: Marag E Aazebo Mutton Marag, A very famous Hyderabadi Dish. It is Basically a Spicy mutton soup, Which is made with Lots of Hot Spices. It is served as a Starter in Hyderabad weddings. The main Ingredients in this dish are Mutton with bone, onions, cashew nuts, curd, coconut powder, boiled milk, cream, ginger-garlic paste, salt, Cardamom, Cinnamon, cloves, black pepper powder, green chillies, etc. It Takes About 7-8 Hours of Preparation so that the Soup cooks perfectly, And The Mutton gets Very Tender. And also lots & lots of Ghee is added to get a Rich taste and Flavour. You get this in Every Hyderabadi Weddings, and it is Very Famous and Loved by everyone. Served with very Hot Naans. Very Few Restaurants serve Marag and Aazebo is one of them. Absolutely Delicious