For A Desi Lookbook, Head To These Stores To Buy Pretty Dress Materials

Thunga Swamy Silks is an 80-year-old fabric emporium that sources fabrics and dress materials from Pochampally as well as Kancheepuram and other Indian towns. We were told that the owner handpicks the ikat and Pochampally materials at Pochampally himself. Right from peacock greens and sunflower yellows to subtle beige and furious reds, they have stocked up on plenty. The price range starts at INR 150 per metre in terms of fabric.

