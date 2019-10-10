Mandi On Your Mind? These Restaurants Serve Up Authentic Mandi

Nothing gets friends closer like a mandi. Served on a huge plate, mandi is biryani rice served with large chunks of meat and rumali roti. This Mutton Hand Piece Mandi comes with the handpiece, as the name suggests, and this is one of the most popular choices at Yum Yum Tree. Arabian Music, Arabian lamps, and a tradition seating area, what can get better than this? Looks like it can, their epic Chicken Stick Mandi, Chicken Wings Mandi, Mutton Fry Mandi, Special Veg Mandi and everything else served by men in Kandura.

