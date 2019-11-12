Do your taste buds feel wanderlust on their own? Take them on a gastronomical trip to Mexico by hitting up these restaurants in Hyderabad. From budget-friendly options to great deals, sort all your cravings here.
Tacos, Fajitas & Burritos: Treat The Foodie In You At These Mexican Restaurants
Talasa
Once there was Habanero that was touted as Hyderabad's authentic Mexican restaurant, and now there is Talasa that has replaced it in the same location. The dainty teal blue decor of this eatery is quite famous and if you're in for some drinks, they have a full bar along with an array of continental and Mexican dishes. Go for their messy bean dip and Tequila with Homemade Sweet & Sour Mix. With groovy music and a fun vibe, this restaurant in Hi-Tech City is bustling with youngsters, so reserve in advance.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Mexican Grilled Subs
If your diet stops you from eating out and trying flavorful Mexican cuisine, Mexican Grilled Subs in Jubilee Hills can be our little secret. It's a tiny outlet with not many tables, so we recommend you treat this place like a drive-in. Go here for their Tuna Salad, Grilled Chicken Salad which is generously drenched with healthy sauces and meat. They have a decent menu that includes pizzas, rice bowls, tacos, grilled subs, etc, for pocket-friendly prices. Sorted, right?
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Taco Bell
Hyderabad was excited for Taco Bell to open up in Hyderabad for all the right reasons. Along with their diverse menu, they brought good deals that are irresistible. Swanky ambience, dim lights, pop music, graffiti walls, wooden decor, and a dark theme — Taco Bell has a groovy vibe and Mexican food that you cannot miss out on. Along with their regular menu, they have also brought us their fantastic Wednesday deals where you can buy a taco at just INR 99.
- Price for two: ₹ 550
World Of Tortillas
Quirky ambience with makeshift trucks and jeeps, swings and bunk beds that you can sit on and dine, and colourful, graffiti walls — World Of Tortillas in Kondapur has an Indo-Mexican vibe that we're digging. From the moment you step in, you will feel like you're in a small party hut in Mexico. Apart from Tortillas, their menu has burgers, sandwiches, breakfast platters, and we're in this for their enchiladas, burritos, tacos, quesadillas that can be customized with Mexican sauces of our choice.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Barcelos
There's a reason we like Barcelos, and it's the drink deals and food that compliments them. Hit up the bar during its happy hours (4pm-8pm) for deals on IMFL and Sangria or ask for their amazing margaritas. What complements your drinks are the Mexican Rice Bowls cannot be missed while the handcrafted gourmet burgers come in three types — classic bun, red burger bun, black burger bun. The bar looks like a casual American diner, and for the most part, it is dark. They have live music but they don't have it on all days, so you might want to check before hitting the bar.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Biggies Burger N More
If two soft, slightly toasted buns stuffed with a flavourful patty, few veggies, and oodles of sauces makes you excited, then you have to check out Biggies Burger in Jubilee Hills that whips up Mexican flavours. With walls painted with quirky food-slang like "time fries when I'm with you", and "honey, I'm a good accident", wooden tables, yellow statement decor, and French window overlooking the road — they've got an elaborate menu. They specialize in grilled burgers and you can order their Mexican Herd with a double patty. Apart from burgers, they have hotdogs, wraps, wings, and small bites that you can eat while you wait for your burgers like fries, wedges, nuggets, etc. Our pick was the Mexican Spicy Hotdog and it was delicious to the dot.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
