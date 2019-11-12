Tacos, Fajitas & Burritos: Treat The Foodie In You At These Mexican Restaurants

There's a reason we like Barcelos, and it's the drink deals and food that compliments them. Hit up the bar during its happy hours (4pm-8pm) for deals on IMFL and Sangria or ask for their amazing margaritas. What complements your drinks are the Mexican Rice Bowls cannot be missed while the handcrafted gourmet burgers come in three types — classic bun, red burger bun, black burger bun. The bar looks like a casual American diner, and for the most part, it is dark. They have live music but they don't have it on all days, so you might want to check before hitting the bar.

