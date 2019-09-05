Staycation To Partying Like Never Before: Here's What To Do In Gachibowli

Crag Studio is the largest indoor rock climbing wall in Hyderabad, this place offers multiple climbing routes that keep changing continually based on your level of expertise. Be it for a rookie or an expert, you will find thrilling challenges here. Of course, it takes a while to master the art of rock climbing, so you can avail monthly membership too wherein you can spend multiple hours throughout the month mastering the sport with the help of an instructor. But, you can also pick a route based on your preferences and skills, and experience safe climbs.